Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men are recovering on Tuesday after shooting each other during a fight in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said it happened late Monday night near 23rd Avenue and 51st Street.

The men got into some kind of an argument when one man shot the other in the chest, police said.

Th other man was shot in the back, according to authorities.

Both men were taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).