MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Want to add an interesting tree house, backyard bar or dog house to your yard without have to build it yourself? The City of Miami Beach is auctioning off six of its iconic and often colorful lifeguard stands.

Miami Beach lifeguard stands are known for being well-designed, and painted in bright, art deco colors. They usually have doors and windows.

The online auction, at www.publicsurplus.com, started Tuesday and ends August 28.

Currently, the highest bid minimum bid is $350 for Tower 113. It’s a patriotic stand, painted red, white and blue.

The lowest minimum bid is $100 for several of the other lifeguard stands.

Of course, the prices could go up before the auction ends.

If you bid on these small pieces of history, remember you’ll be required to transport it home yourself. The City will not move it for you.

Happy bidding.