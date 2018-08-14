Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho shared his vision for the upcoming school year during an opening of schools address Tuesday morning.

Carvalho spoke to Miami-Dade school board members, administrators and community partners at the Arsht Center for Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

He talked about the increased security presence at each Miami-Dade school in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

Carvalho also noted that Miami-Dade schools will be focusing on mental health awareness in addition to a strong curriculum.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the fourth largest school district in the country.

The school district website says Miami-Dade County has 392 schools and over 40,000 employees.