CBS has announced that Ethan Peck will join the cast of Star Trek: Discovery as the legendary “Spock.” The character “Spock,” is a half-human, half-Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of “Michael Burnham.”

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” said Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Star Trek: Discovery will return for its second season in early 2019 on CBS’ streaming service CBS All Access.