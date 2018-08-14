Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward teacher, who worked as a director at a Ft. Lauderdale summer camp is accused of molesting one of the campers in his care.

Christopher Falzone, 35, who teaches third grade at Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City, spent the summer as a counselor at Camp Live Oak on East Sunrise Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale.

On Friday, August 3rd, a woman contacted the Ft. Lauderdale police went to girl’s home after a woman called to say she had been touched inappropriately touched by a counselor. The woman said she found out after she heard the girl talking on the phone. The woman said the person on the other end had a “grown man’s ” voice.

When she checked the phone later, she found the girl had been on a Facebook Messenger call with Falzone, according to his arrest report.

The woman said when she asked the girl if Falzone had ever touched her, the girl said “yes” and started to cry.

The girl told investigators that since she had broken her arm on vacation, she couldn’t take part in the swimming portion of the camp.

She said Falzone would often sit with her under a tent while the rest of the campers went swimming on the beach. The girl said while they were alone, Falzone would put his hand down her pants and fondle her, according to the arrest report.

She said she would often move away from him when he reportedly did this because it made her feel uncomfortable.

The girl sais it also happened sometimes when they would take a bus on field trips. She added that it happened about 15 times.

The girl said they would often message or talk to each other via Facebook Messenger.

On Tuesday, August 13, Falzone was questioned by the police. He reportedly told them he remembered whispering ” I love you” in the girl’s ear but did not remember touching her although he stopped short of calling the girl a liar.

Falzone was arrested and charged with a single count of lewd/lascivious behavior with a minor.

After the arrest, Renaissance Charter School issued the following statement.

“We have been made aware of allegations and the arrest of one of our teachers regarding activities that occurred over the summer at a summer camp. Our highest priority is the safety and security of our students and the employee is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. We are not at liberty to discuss personnel issues and defer to the Fort Lauderdale police department for further statements.”

– Colleen Reynolds, spokesperson for Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City.