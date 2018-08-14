Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — One of the biggest names in the democratic party is hoping to help swing a primary election in Florida.

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is planning to campaign with candidate Andrew Gillum along Florida’s Interstate 4 corridor on Friday.

Sanders, a leader of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, endorsed the Tallahassee mayor earlier this month.

Sanders will first speak in downtown Tampa followed by campaigning on the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando.

Gillum’s opponents for the Aug. 28 primary are Gwen Graham, Philip Levine, Jeff Greene and Chris King.

