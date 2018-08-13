Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting.

Police say a woman was driving west in the 12900 block of Pembroke Road at around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning when two white sedans stopped in the roadway blocking her path.

The driver told police that one of the suspects had his face covered when he exited one of the vehicles and began to approach the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the victim put her vehicle in reverse and that is when two of the suspects began shooting, striking her vehicle.

The victim was uninjured, as she was able to get away and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).