DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Strong words from the father of one of the students critically injured during February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He’s calling for changes at the Broward school district.

Fearing not enough has been done to secure Broward Schools, Royce Borges says his 15-year-old son Anthony, who survived five gunshot wounds in the Stoneman Douglas massacre, won’t be returning there Wednesday.

He says change is needed at the top.

“Runcie he has to go,” Borges said. “Bring in fresh people.”

Superintendent Robert Runcie, who unveiled the completion of a single point entry at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, says he’s been laser focused on safety since the Parkland tragedy six months ago.

“For some, I get calls we are not doing enough or too much,” Runcie said. “We are gonna do what we can.”

More than half of the district schools will have completed single point entry by Wednesday, he says.

All schools will have at least one armed guard as required by law. The superintendent says they are still studying installing metal detectors.

Only last week the parents of murdered Stoneman Douglass children complained that the district wasn’t acting fast enough.

Borges is moving ahead, accusing the district and the Broward Sheriff’s Office for not doing enough to prevent the mass shooting.