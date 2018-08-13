Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been arrested for allegedly running an illegal slaughterhouse.

Police arrested Kalito Jones, who is accused of housing more than 300 animals on his farm.

Jones is also accused of conducting animal sacrifices and supplying sick animals to other illegal slaughter farms in Lee County.

“The animals were seized by Animal Recovery Mission Sanctuary. They have been receiving medical care by our veterinarians. They are diseased,” said Richard Couto, ARM founder.

Jones has been charged with 17 felony counts of animal cruelty and other charges.

He is being held on $255,000 bond.