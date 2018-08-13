Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A former adviser to President Donald Trump has described him as a “racist” who “puts himself over country every day.”

But that adviser, former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman, is coming under fire herself for secretly recording conversations inside the White House.

Manigault Newman details life inside the Trump White House in her upcoming book, “Unhinged.”

On NBC’s “Meet The Press,” she admitted she secretly recorded conversations, including the moment she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“If we make this a friendly departure we can all be, you know, you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation. And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation,” Kelly can be heard saying on the recording.

Manigault Newman taped Kelly inside the high-security situation room, where recording devices are prohibited.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the move a “blatant disregard for our national security.”

Sanders described the former reality tv star as “disgruntled” and lacking “character” and “integrity.”

Trump described Omarosa as a “lowlife, she’s a lowlife.”

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel suggested that Manigault Newman should be prosecuted if she’s found to have broken any federal laws for recording a conversation in the situation room.

The book “Unhinged” will be released Tuesday. The White House has slammed it as being -quote- “riddled with lies and false accusations.”