Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The August 28 primary is fast approaching but for those who can’t or don’t want to go to the polls on primary day, early voting is getting underway in Miami-Dade today and on Saturday, August 18 in Broward.

Miami-Dade Hours:

August 13-17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 18-19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

August 20-24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

August 25-26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broward Hours

August 18-26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monroe County Hours

August 13-25, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What do I bring?

Where to vote early?

It doesn’t matter which location as long as it’s in your county. There are 20 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, and 21 in Broward.

Wait times will be posted on Miami-Dade and Broward Supervisor of Election pages.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday August 26.

If you don’t vote early, you can request mail-in ballots up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22 and you can vote in person on Election Day, August 28, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To participate in the primary election, you need to have registered to vote by July 30. But there’s still time to register for the general election in November. The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 9.

For more on Campaign 2018, click here.

For more voter information, FAQ’s and helpful links, click here.

To see candidate interviews on CBSMiami.com, click here.