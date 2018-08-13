Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two masked men smashed a glass display case and stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from a vendor at the USA Flea Market on NW 27th Avenue.

The armed robbery happened Tuesday, August 7th, around 5 p.m. at the P & S Jewelry kiosk.

Employees at the kiosk said the masked men jump over the display glass counter and started hitting them. A store surveillance camera also captured a third man who was not wearing a mask jump the counter. All three then struggled with the employees before smashing the glass on a display case and stealing several items of jewelry, worth approximately $750,000.

They then ran to a White Ford Crown Victoria and sped off.