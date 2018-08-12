Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s nearly time for students across South Florida to head back to school.

Miami Kids Magazine did their part to help kids get ready with a back to school event at Sunset Place.

There were free eye exams and free school supplies provided to students.

Also, donations of money and supplies were collected for schools and students in need.

Miami-Dade School’s Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was a guest of honor.

He’s challenging more than just students this upcoming year.

“I’m also asking parents to do their part,” Carvalho said. “We are ready to teach kids hours of reading, writing and arithmetic. Parents, help us out. Teach and talk to kids between now and August 20th about respect, responsibility and restrained living.”

Miami-Dade County public school kids begin classes on August 20.

Children in Broward County return to school on August 15.