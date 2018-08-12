Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MAIMI (CBSMiami) – Some members of South Florida’s law enforcement community are not pleased with the Miami Dolphins.

Three Dolphins players protested during the national anthem at Thursday’s preseason game.

Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee during the anthem and defensive tackle Robert Quinn raised his right fist.

Broward County’s Police Benevolent Association is now asking it’s union members and any South Florida law enforcement employees to boycott the Dolphins and the NFL.

“In my view and in many of our member’s views, who serve their communities of this county, who are former or present military members, as well as our police officers who haven’t served in the military, we find that very offensive,” said Broward PBA Vice-President Rod Skirvin.

The Broward PBA previously accepted an invitation from the NFL to be honored before a Dolphins home game in November but now they will not attend.

The group posted a statement on its Facebook page saying, in part, “this organization obviously DOES NOT honor First Responders and the dangers they put themselves in every day.”

The Dolphins have not publicly responded.

Miami’s next preseason game is on Friday night against the Carolina Panthers.