Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready, set, vote! This year’s race for U.S. Congress for South Florida representatives is a lively one.

Many political pundits say incumbents may very well hold their seats, but only you, the voter, will have the power to make that determination.

While all races are important, the race that is getting the most attention is for congressional district 27th.

Republican Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who has held the congressional seat for many years is retiring.

Ros-Lehtinen served her district for almost four decades.

This year, there will be races in South Florida’s 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th congressional districts.

Florida’s 20th congressional district includes areas around Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, the southeastern shores of Lake Okeechobee and Belle Glade.

The incumbent is Democrat Alcee Hastings, who was first elected in 1992.

If you live in the 20th congressional district, your choices are:

Alcee Hastings, Democrat

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Democrat

No Republican candidates filed for this position.

Florida’s 22nd congressional district encompasses the coastline from central Broward to northern Palm Beach counties.

The incumbent is Democrat Ted Deutch, who has represented the district since January 2017.

If you live in the 22nd congressional district, your choices are:

Ted Deutch, Democrat

Jeff Fandl, Democrat

Nicolas Kimaz, Republican

Javier “Javi” Manjarres, Republican

Eddison Walters, Republican

Florida’s 23rd congressional district stretches from Weston to the City of Miami Beach.

The incumbent is Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She was first elected to Congress in 2004.

If you live in the 23rd congressional district, your choices are:

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democrat

Tim Canova, Independent

Don Endriss, Independent

Joseph “Joe” Kaufman, Republican

Carlos J. Reyes, Republican

Carla Spalding, Republican

Florida’s 24th congressional district includes an area from Miami to Miramar.

The incumbent is Democrat Frederica Wilson. She has been a member of the United States House of Representatives since 2011.

If you live in the 24th district, your choices are:

Ricardo De La Fuente, Democrat

Frederica Wilson, Democrat

Florida’s 25th congressional district stretches from suburbs west of Miami along the northern border of The Everglades along Alligator Alley to areas east of Naples and Marco Island.

The incumbent is Republican Mario Diaz-Balart. He has represented his district since 2013.

If you live in the 25th congressional district, your choices are:

Mary Barzee Flores, Democrat

Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican

Florida’s 26th congressional district contains all of Monroe County and a portion of Southwest Miami-Dade County.

The incumbent is Republican Carlos Curbelo. He was elected to the House in 2014.

If you live in the 26th congressional district, your choices are:

Carlos Curbelo, Republican

Souraya Faas, Republican

Demetries Andrew Grimes, Democrat

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Democrat

Florida’s 27th congressional district encompasses a large part of the city of Miami, all of Miami Beach, Coral Gables, West Miami, South Miami, Pinecrest, Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Key Biscayne, and North Bay Village.

The congressional seat for this district is held by retiring Republican Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

If you live in the 27th congressional district, your choices are:

Elizabeth Adadi, Republican

Bruno Barreiro, Republican

Angie Chirino, Republican

Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Democrat

Matt Haggman, Democrat

Michael A. Hepburn, Democrat

Mayra Joli, Independent

Stephen Marks, Republican

Michael Ohevzion, Republican

Maria Peiro, Republican

David Richardson, Democrat

Bettina Aguilera Rodriguez, Republican

Maria Elvira Salazar, Republican

Donna Shalala, Democrat

Gina Sosa, Republican

The US is divided into 435 congressional districts, each with a population of about 710,000.

Each district elects a representative to the U.S. House of Representatives for a two-year term.

HOW TO VOTE

There are three ways to cast your ballot.

Early voting, vote-by-mail ballot and in person on Election Day.

If you are planning to vote early, click the links below to find the list of open early voting locations.

Early voting locations in Miami-Dade *Early voting starts Monday August 13 in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting locations in Broward County *Early voting starts Saturday August 18 in Broward County.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday August 26.

The primary is Tuesday August 28.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

For more on Campaign 2018, click here.

For more voter information, FAQ’s and helpful links, click here.

To see candidate interviews on CBSMiami.com, click here.