Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voters in Miami-Dade will head to the polls in early voting this Monday ahead of the primary election on August 28th.

In addition to picking a governor, an agriculture commissioner, and a number of municipal officers, voters will also decide on state Senate and House races.

Republicans in Miami-Dade will go the polls to pick their candidate for State Representative District 115 since incumbent Michael Bileca is not running. Candidates vying for the seat are Vance Aloupis, Jose Fernandez, Carlos Daniel Gobel, and Rhonda Lopez.

Republicans will also cast their vote for State Representative District 116 which pits incumbent Daniel Anthony Perez, who won the seat in a special election, against challenger Frank E. Polo Sr.

In State Representative District 119, Republicans will cast their votes for either Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Enrique Lopez, Analeen “Annie” Martinez, and Bibiana “Bibi” Potestad. Incumbent Jeanette Nuñez is not able to run for the seat due to term limits.

Democrats in the county also have a number of Senate and House seats to fill.

For example, they’ll have to make a decision about State Representative District 26. Candidates vying for the seat are Demetries Andrew Grimes and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Incumbent Patrick Henry is not running for the seat.

In State Representative District 27, voters have the choice of Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Matt Haggman, Michael A. Hepburn, David Richardson, and former University of Miami President Donna Shalala. Incumbent David Santiago, who held the seat since 2012,

Senate Votes

In State Representative District 103, voters will have to make a choice between Cindy Polo and Rick Tapia. Incumbent Manny Diaz Jr., who has held the seat for six years, is not running for re-election.

In State Representative District 105, incumbent Carlos Trujillo is not able to run for the seat again due to term limits. Javier Estevez and Ross Hancock are in contention for the district.

In State Representative District 108, incumbent Roy Hardemon is trying to hold onto his seat. His challengers are Joseph Beauvil and Dotie Joseph.

In State Representative District 113, candidates running for the seat are Michael Grieco, Kubs Lalchandani, and Deede Weithorn. Incumbent David Richardson is not running for this seat again. Instead, he’s seeking election to the U.S. House to represent the 27th Congressional District.

In State Representative District 115, voters will have to decide between James Linwood Schulman and Jeffrey Solomon. Incumbent Michael Bileca is unable to run for re-election because of term limits.

In State Senate District 36, Democrat voters have a choice between David Pérez and Julian Santos. Incumbent Rene Garcia is unable to run for re-election in 2018 because of term limits.

The state’s constitution provides that if all candidates in a state or federal election have the same party affiliation and the winner will have no opposition in the general election, all qualified voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote in the primary election for that office

Therefore, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in Miami-Dade can cast ballots in these state congressional races.

In State Senate District 38, incumbent Democrat Daphne Cambell is being challenged by Jason Pizzo.

In State Representative District 24, Democrat Ricardo De La Fuente is challenging incumbent Democrat Frederica S. Wilson.

In State Representative District 109, Democrat Cynitha Stafford, who ran unopposed for a number of terms, is out due to term limits. Those looking to take her place are James Bush III, Cedric McMinn, and Julian Santos.

HOW TO VOTE

There are three ways to cast your ballot.

Early voting, vote-by-mail ballot and in person on Election Day.

If you are planning to vote early, click the links below to find the list of open early voting locations.

Early voting locations in Miami-Dade *Early voting starts Monday August 13 in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting locations in Broward County *Early voting starts Saturday August 18 in Broward County.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, August 26.

The primary is Tuesday, August 28.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

For more on Campaign 2018, click here.

For more voter information, FAQ’s and helpful links, click here.

To see candidate interviews on CBSMiami.com, click here.