MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voters in South Florida have already cast nearly 80,000 vote-by-mail ballots in the primary.

Miami-Dade voters have mailed in more than 44,000 ballots.

In Broward, voters have mailed in more than 35,000 ballots.

The number of votes for Democratic candidates in Broward are more than double those for Republican candidates.

Across the state, nearly 240,000 people have voted by mail so far.

HOW TO VOTE

There are three ways to cast your ballot.

Early voting, vote-by-mail ballot and in person on Election Day.

If you are planning to vote early, click the links below to find the list of open early voting locations.

Early voting locations in Miami-Dade *Early voting starts Monday August 13 in Miami-Dade County.

Early voting locations in Broward County *Early voting starts Saturday August 18 in Broward County.

Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday August 26.

The primary is Tuesday August 28.

It’s best to know who you are going to vote for before you fill out your ballot, so why not give the ballot a once over before you head to the polls.

