HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) – The Seminole Tribe of Florida is joining a growing list of businesses who are banning plastic straws from their operations.

Seminole Gaming has announced that its six casinos in the state, which include Hard Rock locations in Tampa and Hollywood, would shift to earth-friendly drinking straws by next month. They’re also switching to paper carryout bags.

Tracy Bradford, who’s in charge of purchasing for the company, says Seminole Gaming restaurants already use reusable, recyclable or eco-friendly to-go containers.

Tourist destinations like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Busch Gardens recently have made similar pledges to get rid of plastic straws as have businesses including Starbucks, American Airlines, and Hyatt.

