MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami HEAT announced its 2018-19 regular season schedule Friday.

The 82-game schedule consists of 41 home dates, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 41 road contests, and runs from October 17, 2018 through April 10, 2019.

There will be 79 games televised locally, and 11 national television appearances.

Miami kicks off its 31st season on the road, facing the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 17 (7PM).

The HEAT will kick off its home slate on Saturday, October 20, when they host the Charlotte Hornets (8PM).

The HEAT begins the season with four of its first six games at home. Once again this season, most Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 8PM, allowing ticket holders additional time to arrive at the Arena and not miss any game action.

The schedule features several exciting match-ups, including a visit by the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on February 27 (7:30PM), and a visit by the Los Angeles Lakers on November 18 (6PM). In a rematch of last year’s playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit Miami twice, on November 12 (7:30PM) and April 9 (7:30PM). The Boston Celtics also visit Miami twice, in a nationally televised game on January 10 (7PM), as well as on April 3 (7:30PM).

Miami HEAT Season Tickets are for sale for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Visit HEATSeasonTickets.com for more information. Fans can also contact the HEAT by sending an email to seasons@heat.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP.