MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students in Broward County will head back to school next Wednesday.

On Friday morning freshman orientation was held at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school is welcoming the Class of 2022, up to 800-plus new students.

Students will encounter increased security next week, including a single point of entry, access card readers and extra security staff.