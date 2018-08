Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a man who was shot in the arm in Hialeah Friday night had to be flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Hialeah Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2300 block of West 10th Avenue.

“The victim is awake and alert,” authorities said.

No information on suspects or motives has been released in the shooting.

Hialeah police are investigating the shooting.