MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a person accused of robbing a Walgreens in Dania Beach.

Store surveillance video shows the suspect enter the store located in the 200 block of South Federal Highway at around 9 p.m. on July 16th.

Surveillance video shows the man approach the counter with a pack of gum.

It also shows him stealing cash, according to police.

Police said the suspect handed the cashier money and when the cashier opens the register, the suspect reaches over the counter and steals cash.

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.