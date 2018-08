Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two men had to be taken to Ryder Trauma after they were shot Friday night in North Miami.

Authorities said the shooting happened near the Interstate 95, Northwest 137 exit and 7th Avenue.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.