DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The wall of a building under construction in Dania Beach partially collapsed.

The two-story building is at 21 N Federal Highway, just north of Dania Beach Boulevard.

Construction workers were performing an excavation on the south side of the building. They were clearing the ground in preparation for construction of a new building next door.

While trenching the southside, the building’s wall partially collapsed. The building was occupied at the time of the collapse. However, the wall fell away from the building and no one inside was injured.

No injuries were reported.

Federal Highway will remain closed for many hours during the process of stabilizing the wall.