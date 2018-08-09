Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Newly released video shows Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz being interrogated by police after his arrest and in the more than 10-hour video, he blames voice in his head, for making him do bad things.

Wearing a hospital gown and speaking to a law enforcement official, Nikolas Cruz begins to explain why he confessed to killing 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the afternoon of February 14th.

He blames a voice in his head for telling him to do bad things.

“What does it tell you to do?” asked Broward Sheriff’s Detective John Curcio.

Cruz replies, “Burn. Kill. Destroy.”

Cruz said he started hearing the voice years ago when his father died and it got worse when his mother passed.

“Tell me about them. What are the voices about?” asked Det. Curcio.

“It’s one– it’s another voice, the evil side,” said Cruz.

“Okay. And how long has that voice been going on?” asked Curcio.

“Years,” Cruz replied.

Prosecutors released the video Wednesday, showing Cruz slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in the face when he is alone.

The footage contained the same material as a transcript released earlier in the week and both were edited to remove what authorities said was a direct confession to the massacre.

During the interrogation, Det. Curcio tells Cruz he doesn’t believe there are voices.

In the beginning of the interview, the detective asked Cruz whether he would like some cold water. Cruz answered, “I don’t know” and then when pressed by the detective why he didn’t know, he told him, “I don’t deserve it.”

Cruz also claimed that he had designs on another violent attack, planning to shoot up a park a week before the mass murder at Stoneman Douglas.

At one point, with the police out of the room, the video shows Cruz take two fingers, put them to his left temple and pretend to pull a trigger. He gave a little shake after doing this. Later, he is seen punching himself hard in the face with both hands and occasionally scratching at his right arm with a small object he picked up off the floor.

At another point with Curcio out of the room, Cruz mutters, “Kill me,” and then, later, “I want to die.”

No trial date has been set. Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the mass shooting.