Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dade Public Schools, Miami-Dade, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County public schools welcomed 350 new teachers on Thursday.

It was the first day of a four-day orientation, before the beginning of the school year.

The event was held at Miami-Jackson Senior High School.

Throughout the orientation, educators discussed effective teaching practices, student performance, and school improvements.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says Miami-Dade public schools will have hired nearly 500 new teachers by the time school starts on August 20th.

