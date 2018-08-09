Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting from last March.

Miami-Dade police say Jahmal Parker had just been pulled out of the water, at mile marker 114 on U.S. 1, after losing control of his vehicle after a collision.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wanted to check him out and it all went south fast after that.

Police say Parker went for one of the responding officer’s Taser and that is when he was shot in the legs.

Jahmal Parker, though shot and on the ground still did not comply with the officer’s commands.

Parker was eventually handcuffed, treated and taken into custody.

Parker is still in jail.

He was charged with resisting an officer with violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CBS4 stopped by Jahmal Parker’s address in Pompano Beach. We were told by his aunt he does not live there.

She did not want to be on camera or comment.

The FDLE is investigating the shooting as per policy and they will certainly be looking police body cam video of the incident.