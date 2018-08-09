Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBS4MIAMI —- The man shot and killed during a police standoff early Wednesday morning suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), his girlfriend said.

Andrea Hudson said she and her boyfriend Leu Freycinet, 52, a decorated military veteran, bought their home in Hollywood back in March.

She told CBS4 in an exclusive interview, that they were planning on getting married in Dubai in three months.

However, over the last few months, things took an unexpected turn. Hudson said Freycinet started having flashbacks from his time as a U.S. Marine.

She said, “He was just saying stuff like ‘the world is coming to an end… you guys don’t see what I see.’”

“He’s just gone,” she continued. He didn’t want to be called Leu anymore, he wanted to be called Jello.”

For Hudson, Freycinet’s constant and so-called fits took a toll on their relationship. She said he was taking a dozen pills, four times a day for depression and was seeing a therapist.

She said she ended things with him on Sunday.

She said, “It just got to the point where I had to say, ‘Is it my life or is it my love?’”

Hudson said he was taken to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood then transferred to the VA in West Palm Beach.

“On the day that, that happened, he was only in there for a day and they released him. So now, I have to find out why did you guys release him and then six hours later he’s dead.”

On Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., police said Freycinet had called a local television station threatening that something big was about to happen. When cops arrived, they said the former Marine was firing off a gun.

For nearly six hours, away and crisis negotiators tried to reason with him. Eventually, the man who had dodged in and out of his home firing off rounds set his house on fire and confronted police.

Freycinet’s was shot and killed at the scene.

Now, Hudson wants to know why he was released from a facility that she says should have been caring for him.

“He had to show signs people can’t hide that, he had to show signs and I was thinking about that and I have to get on that because I need answers,” she said.

We reached out to West Palm Beach VA who are looking into the matter and should know more on Friday.

Hudson said Freycinet had stage four cancer and only a few years left to live.

— By CBS4 Reporter Amber Diaz