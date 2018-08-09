Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Football was in the air Thursday night in Miami Gardens following a long summer of waiting.

Head coach Adam Gase and his Miami Dolphins opened the 2018 preseason against cross-state rival Tampa Bay at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami’s first team offense started the game, putting together a solid drive that ended with rookie kicker Jason Sanders missing a 53-yard field goal.

Ryan Tannehill completed his first three passes, finishing 4-of-6 for 32 yards.

Two of Tannehill’s completions went to Kenny Stills, including a 15-yard catch along the right sideline.

Fans who stayed with the game until the end were treated to what was nearly a thrilling Dolphins comeback, led by fourth string QB Bryce Petty.

With under two minutes to go, Petty hit Isaiah Ford in the back of the end zone to bring Miami within one point of Tampa, 23-22.

Instead of kicking an extra point and potentially tying the game, Gase elected to go for the lead.

Petty again hit Ford in the end zone, giving Miami its first lead of the game 24-23.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the lead was short lived.

Tampa marched right down the field on a 7-play, 67-yard drive and kicked a game-winning 26-yard field goal with :23 seconds left.

DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES

Tampa’s top two quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston, combined to complete 17-of-21 for 147 yards during the first half, with each leading a touchdown drive.

Overall they had plenty of time to throw, as Miami’s defense come up with little pressure aside from back-to-back plays by Vincent Taylor, one of which ended in a sack.

It was a theme that played out during every quarter as the Dolphins failed to consistently limit Tampa’s passing game.

FALES PASSES THE FIRST TEST

The battle to be Miami’s backup quarterback is shaping up to be one of the better competitions of the preseason.

As they have done throughout training camp, David Fales and Brock Osweiler rotated reps during Thursday’s game.

Osweiler finished the game completing 10 of his 21 passes for 83 yards.

Fales threw nearly half as many times as Osweiler but he was much more efficient. Fales hit on 8-of-11 passes for 115 yards.

This is a position battle that will likely come down to the final days of the preseason, but for now it seems that Fales has the edge.

FOOTSTEPS FITZPATRICK

Miami’s first round pick flashed some of why he was one of the top defensive players coming out of college this year.

Minka Fitzpatrick had a pair of big hits during the first quarter, including a pass breakup of what would’ve been a long gain for Tampa.

Fitzpatrick has had a quiet training camp but don’t be surprised to see him show up as a playmaker during preseason games.

RUNNING BACKS ROLLING

Rookie Kalen Ballage received the majority of the runs out of Miami’s backfield.

He picked up 37 yards on ten carries, showing some of the burst and quick feet that led the Dolphins to draft Ballage in the fourth round of this years draft.

Unfortunately, he also lost a fumble while trying to hurdle a Bucs defender during the first half.

Senorise Perry only received four carries but he made the most of them, gaining 35 yards and scoring Miami’s only touchdown.

ANTHEM PROTESTS

Three Dolphins players took part in national anthem protests prior to Thursday’s game.

Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee while defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist in the air.

GAME NOTES

Petty finished 4-of-6 for 32 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Linebacker Chase Allen forced a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Jordan Lucas. Allen finished tied for the team lead in tackles with five.

Rookie kicker Jason Sanders made 2 of his 3 field goals, converting from 23 and 29 yards away. He also made an extra point.

Miami’s other rookie kicker Greg Joseph hit his only kick attempt of the game, a 48-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Joseph is a South Florida native, growing up in Boca Raton and attending college at Florida Atlantic University.