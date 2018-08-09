Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Before a down was played at the Miami Dolphins preseason opener, news was already brewing at Hard Rock Stadium.

Receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee during the national anthem, and defensive tackle Robert Quinn raised his right fist.

Stills was one of three Dolphins players to consistently take a knee during the anthem last season. The other two (Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas) no longer play for Miami.

Last month the NFL suspended it’s new anthem policy that required players to remain in the locker room if they wanted to protest.

A meeting between the league and NFLPA meant to resolve the issue ended without an agreement being reached.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the act of kneeling during the anthem as a protest, sent out a tweet in support of Stills and Wilson.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has said that he isn’t instructing his players on what to do during the anthem.