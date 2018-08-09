Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard is set to offload more than seven tons of cocaine at Port Everglades.

The drugs were seized during nine interdictions in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard cutter Mohawk, which calls Key West home, was responsible for four of those seizures, netting nearly 3,400 kilos of coke.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Mohawk’s crew,” said Cmdr. Bob Kinsey, cutter Mohawk commanding officer. “Today’s offload highlights the successes of a dedicated team of multiple cutters and international and interagency partners who remain committed to disabling the illicit smuggling networks that fuel criminal organizations and threaten our economic, national and border security.”

The cutter Tampa was involved in two seizures, confiscating 1,363 kilos. The crew of the cutter Alert also had two interdictions seizing 981 kilos of cocaine.

The cutter Venturous was responsible for one case, seizing an estimated 741 kilos of cocaine.