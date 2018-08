Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins kick off preseason football Thursday night.

One thing everyone wants to know is what should we be looking for from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Other topics of discussion surrounding the team include the new-look defense, the 2018 rookie class and the battle for who will be Miami’s kicker.

CBS4’s Jim Berry discussed these issues on the CBS4 News at 5pm.

The video can be seen above.