Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video breaking into homes.

Police say the suspect is a serial burglar, accused of hitting at least three homes in the Miami area.

His last burglary occurred on June 3, at noon in the 800 block of Northwest 18th Place, police said.

The suspect is also wanted for a burglary that occurred on June 29 at a home in the 3600 block of Southwest 5th Terrace, according to police.

“We worry this could escalate to a violent situation, so we need to get this man off the street,” said Miami police officer and spokesman Mike Vega. “He is very brazen. We call him the knocking burglar because he knocks on the door of all of his victims. He takes his time and his fans 5 to 10 minutes at least in each home that he breaks into.”

The suspect was captured on video surveillance cameras jumping over a wood fence. He is also seen prying open security iron bars.

Finally, video images capture the man leaving with a bag of items and fleeing in a grey or silver SUV.

In the second burglary, the same man is seen on surveillance video knocking on the door and then burglarizing the home.

Police said the suspect got away with about $1,000 worth of jewelry and cash.

The third burglary was on November 22 of last year and occurred in the 900 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as having a slim built, approximately 5’6” to 5’09 feet tall, 45-65 years old, weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030 Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).