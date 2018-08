Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The fourth and final suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was taken to the Broward County jail on Tuesday night.

Newsome turned himself in at his lawyer’s office.

Three other men are also facing charges in the case.

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down in June in Deerfield Beach.