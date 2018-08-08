Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Broward schools Superintendent Robert Robert Runcie is set to tour Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland on Wednesday to discuss safety improvements at the school amid calls for him to resign.

Andrew Pollock, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at the school, said Runcie should be held accountable for red flags that were missed on his watch about the prior behavior of confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz. Pollock said his view is reflected by the families of all 17 victims.

“Every single family member is on the same page. We want competent people in charge to look after what’s best for our children and teachers,” said Pollock

At a campaign-style event Tuesday, Broward school leaders urged voters to approve a half millage point tax increase this month that will in part fund mandated security measures ordered by the state after the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

“We absolutely need to do better,” said School Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting posted online “I’ve come to the determination that Superintendent Runcie must be relieved of his duties. The failures that took place were real, the inability to provide the leadership now to bring this school district forward cannot be ignored.”

The families are particularly concerned that Runcie long denied that Cruz had been referred to a program for students who commit crimes on campus when he, in fact, had been. They are also upset that, unlike Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, that will use only police officers to staff schools, Runcie has signed off on using armed guards.

“He should just resign. That’s what Broward County wants. We want him to resign, and we want to put someone in there that is competent,” Pollock said.