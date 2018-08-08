Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The highly anticipated release of the remaining surveillance video from Marjory Stoneman Douglas the day of the Valentine’s Day mass shooting has been delayed.

Florida’s Supreme Court has granted the Broward State Attorney’s Office request for a temporary stay pending a review of their petition to block the release.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SUPREME cOURT RULING

Surveillance video showing law enforcement response outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day of the school shooting was expected to be released following a decision by the 4th District Court of Appeal last Friday, August 3rd.

The video, approximately two hours in length, shows only the exterior of the school including outside freshman building 12 that shows law enforcement actions. It does not show the massacre or any victims.

The School Board doesn’t want the video released because it believes it could reveal blind spots in school security. Prosecutors had also opposed release.

News organizations requested the release as a matter of public record in order to better understand the actions of law enforcement and first responders during the shooting.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting. His lawyers have said he would plead guilty if prosecutors would waive the death penalty, but that offer has been rejected.