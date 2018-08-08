Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a brand-new street vendor in town.

It is located at 50 NE 29th St., the fresh addition is called Pepiteria 13.

This pop-up vendor has a small menu including light fare such as french fries, Cordona’s Classic Pepito served open face on a warmed mini baguette, and a special dish called the Frances, a sandwich prepared au gratin using a combo or muenster and pecorino.

The menu can be seen here.

It’s still early days for the fledgling business—it’s got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Manuel R., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 29, wrote, “Best pepito in town. 100 percent recommended. Nice customer service, good food, best breads ever.”

The business’ hours were not available at time of publication.