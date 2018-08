Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade elections department is making preparations ahead of the primary election.

The department conducted a logic and accuracy test Wednesday to ensure the voting machines are working properly.

Early voting in Miami-Dade County for the primary starts Monday and goes through August 26th.

In Broward County early voting gets underway on August 18th.

