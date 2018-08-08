Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hotel shuttle bus driver was hurt after being involved in a violent crash in Miami Springs.

The crash happened just after midnight at Palmetto Drive and NW 36th Street.

The Clarion Inn & Suites transport shuttle van was heading south on Palmetto Drive. When the driver attempted to make a turn on NW 36th Street, he was hit by a BMW. The shuttle driver was ejected on impact.

The driver, who was the only person in the van, was taken to the hospital. His son raced to the scene after hearing about the crash.

“He’s at the hospital right now, he has a cut in the head, a broken shoulder, but this other guy is getting arrested, it looks like he was driving drunk,” said Jorge Calle.

Police have not confirmed that the driver of the BMW was under the influence at the time of the crash. No word on the condition of the driver of the BMW.