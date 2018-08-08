Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are in a standoff after receiving word that a person was making threats at a home.

When officers arrived in the 62-hundred block between Taft Street and Sheridan Street around 4 a.m. they heard gunshots.

Police believe the armed individual is inside a home on the street.

A perimeter has been set up in the area in ‘abundance of caution’ and the surrounding area has been evacuated.

Sheridan Street and Taft Street at N 62nd Avenue has been closed to traffic until the situation has been resolved.