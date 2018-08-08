Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are in a standoff after receiving word that a person was making threats at a home.
When officers arrived in the 62-hundred block between Taft Street and Sheridan Street around 4 a.m. they heard gunshots.
Police believe the armed individual is inside a home on the street.
A perimeter has been set up in the area in ‘abundance of caution’ and the surrounding area has been evacuated.
Sheridan Street and Taft Street at N 62nd Avenue has been closed to traffic until the situation has been resolved.