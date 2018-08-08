Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SANFORD (CBSMiami) – The sheriff’s office in Seminole County got an unusual assist in corralling a suspected car thief.

Sanford police said they spotted the stolen Subaru SUV on Monday and gave chase.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Jamie Young, made it to nearby by Brevard County where she hit a stop sign and ended up in a ditch.

Young and her passenger, Jennifer Kaufman, decided to make a run for it, according to police.

Young was found hiding in some bushes nearby and arrested with the help of K-9s.

Kaufmann took off on foot heading south and ran into a pasture.

Big mistake.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office aerial alert team was able to track her running through the cow pasture where she ran into some bovines who would become her undoing.

In the aerial video recording, the pilot advised Sanford police “for a good visual” to look for the “large group of cows” chasing the suspect.

The video shows Kaufman running across the field with about 20 cows close on her tail. One cow even looks like it tried to catch her, eventually herding her into the arms of law enforcement.

Kaufman and Young are charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, trespassing and petit theft.