MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Atlantic University announced Wednesday it is rescheduling its graduation ceremony this week for all out-of-state and international students.

The school said time and location for the special commencement ceremony will be shared as soon as they are available.

All other students are being invited to a rescheduled commencement event next week, the school announced.

On Tuesday, minutes before graduation was set to begin, students received an alert from FAU that the commencement ceremony was cancelled due a credible threat.

The threat was discovered by a school employee in a women’s bathroom in the College of Business. It was a handwritten note.

The school made the choice to evacuate that building and cancel the ceremony in the Student Union.

Students who cannot make the rescheduled commencements will be invited to participate in the regularly scheduled Fall 2018 commencement ceremony in December, the school said.

The school said more details would be posted at http://www.fau.edu/advisory.

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for posting the threat.