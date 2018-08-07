  • WFOR TVOn Air

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – SpaceX relaunched the newest version of its Falcon 9 rocket booster from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday morning.

The rocket carried a communications satellite for Telkom, the largest telecommunications satellite provider in Indonesia.

The booster first flew May 11, when it delivered the first Bangladeshi satellite into space. The Block 5 booster, which SpaceX says will be able to fly as many as 10 times with routine maintenance, is the latest for Elon Musk’s company.

SpaceX officials have said that the Block 5 will boost performance and reusability, one of the company’s frequently stated goals.

