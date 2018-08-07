Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting outside Broward County’s main public library in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Police say a man was shot outside the library on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown.

Police have evacuated the library as a precaution.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).