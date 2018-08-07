Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former President Bill Clinton visited the University of Miami on Tuesday to discuss new initiatives for the 2018 Hurricane Season.

Clinton will also travel to Saint Lucia and the US Virgin Islands this week as a part of the Clinton Foundation’s effort to help islands impacted by recent hurricanes.

The former president says the goal is to help grow the economies of those islands, improve public health, and become more resilient.

“The challenges we are facing are not only a direct result of the hurricanes, but also reflect the problems they saw before them,” Clinton said.

Clinton noted that it takes years to recover from hurricane damage and noted that areas impacted were already suffering from widespread unemployment and have a desperate need for renewable energy.