MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins will move their training complex eight miles south to a site next to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County.

The Dolphins’ training headquarters have been at Nova Southeastern University in Broward County since 1993.

The team will build a larger complex expected to cost up to $75 million and projected to open before the start of the 2020 season.

The site decision announced Tuesday came after the Miami-Dade County Commission recently voted to subsidize the move.

This is going to be a wonderful training facility,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “It’s going to be great for the community and will be one of the many things that’s continues to happen in Miami Gardens.”

The Dolphins were also considering a site in Miramar, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale in Broward.

To help with pedestrian traffic to and from Hard Rock Stadium, two new bridges and tunnels will be installed next year.

CEO Tom Garfinkel is expecting a quick turnaround saying, “These are important for safety and they are important for fan experience and we expect them to be in place for the 2019 season.”

A new practice facility wasn’t the only topic up for discussion on Tuesday.

Food is the way to people’s hearts and two new vendors for the 2018 season are ready for some love, including local favorite Mojo Donuts.

Newcomer & Pizza is making its debut in Miami at Hard Rock stadium with a whole lot of purpose behind their pizza shop.

“Our ampersand really stands for unity and inclusion and pizza is a way to bring people together and so is football so it’s a perfect fit,” said a representative from & Pizza.

For the food, you can find all the new vendors ready to serve you as soon as the regular season starts.

