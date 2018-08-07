Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the murder of rap artist XXXTentacion.

Broward Sheriff’s Office took Trayvon Newsome into custody on Tuesday.

He’s being charged with first degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in the death of XXXTentacion.

Newsome, 20, surrendered at his attorney’s office, according to police.

He has been booked into BSO’s Main Jail.

Seven weeks have passed since XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside Riva Motorsports in Pompano Beach.

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was killed as he left the store. The sheriff’s office said he was ambushed by two suspects as he left in his electric BMW. He was shot and killed in the front seat.

Detectives say Newsome and Michael Boatwright were the men who confronted Onfroy. Robert Allen and Dedrick Williams are also in custody.

Onfroy’s attorney, David Bogenschutz, said investigators told him the rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew the cash to buy a motorcycle.