MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wilton Manors police are looking for someone they say threw a Molotov cocktail at a police cruiser.

Police said it happened on July 26th, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., at the south parking lot at the Wilton Manors Police Department located at 2020 Wilton Drive.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for throwing “an object containing an unknown accelerant” at a police cruiser inside the police station.

Despite burn marks on the hood of the vehicle, the flames went out before the cruiser burst into flames.

“We don’t know what’s the intentions were. We don’t know if it was someone trying to be silly, and do a prank, someone against the Wilton Manors police department, someone against the law enforcement community or someone against the city of Wilton Manors,” said officer Jennifer Bickhardt, spokeswoman for Wilton Manors police.

Police said no employees from the City of Wilton Manors or anyone in the area were injured due during the incident.

The Wilton Manors Police Department would like to speak to a person pictured below. Police say he may have additional information about this incident or those responsible.

“Maybe he saw the person or the people that did this. So, this person is not being called a suspect. At this time, we just want to talk to him to see if he saw the person or the people who threw the object at the vehicle,” Bickhardt added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 954-390-2192 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS).