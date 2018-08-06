Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The trial against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has entered its second week.

The tax and bank fraud trial of Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort continued on Monday.

The trial got a late start on Monday afternoon. At around 1 p.m., defense attorneys cross-examining Manafort’s former accountant, Cynthia Laporta.

Last week, Laporta testified she agreed to alter some numbers on Manafort’s tax return based on information she didn’t actually believe to be true.

The jury will also hear from former deputy campaign chairman Richard Gates.

Gates entered a plea deal with Special Counsel after he and Manafort were charged together.

He agreed to testify against Manafort – in exchange for leniency in his own case.

If convicted Manafort could spend the rest of his life in prison.