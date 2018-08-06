Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A transcript of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz being interviewed by police has been released by a Broward judge.

The 217-page, heavily redacted document was unveiled to the public Monday.

The redactions are there due to a Florida law deeming the “substance of a confession” can be held from the public until the case is closed or a trial takes place.

Attorneys for Cruz asked a judge to restrict the release of the documents and video due to it’s possible impact on potential jurors for a trial may not take place for several years.

Click here to read the full document

The judge disagreed after reviewing the documents and ordered their release.

Defense lawyers did not appeal the ruling.

CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald reviewed the documents.

Hours after he shot and killed 17 people at a Parkland high school, Nikolas Cruz sat in a Broward Sheriff’s police interrogation room. He was not defiant. Instead, he cast himself as dejected.

He spoke so softly a homicide detective could barely hear him. Cruz said he did not “deserve” a bottle of cold water offer by police. When a detective left the room, Cruz muttered to himself: “Kill me. Just f***ing kill me.”